Deal Alert: Amazon offering $100 discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch5

In August this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch5 series, but a few months after its launch, Amazon started offering catchy discounts on the product. You can now save up to $100 on the Galaxy Watch5 series. The $100 discount is available on the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, however.

The base model of the Galaxy Watch5 Gold Edition usually costs $329.99, but after the Amazon discount, the price has come down to $229.99. Likewise, the prices of 44nm and 45nm Watch5 Pro Golf Edition models have come down to $259.99 and $399.99, respectively. In short, you can save $100 on all the models.

You can also get some discounts on the regular Galaxy Watch5. It is now available at $269.99, which is $40 cheaper than the launch price of $309.99. Do remember that this is available for a limited period of time. You can see the deal here.

Key features of Galaxy Watch5

It has sleep-tracking technology to help you plan your bedtime, detect snoring, understand and track your sleep stages (awake, light, deep, REM).

Thanks to Samsung’s BioActive sensor, it can monitor everything from body fat percentage (BIA) to skeletal muscle weight, and it also monitors your heart rate and track your cardiovascular health to detect unusual heart rates.

Your Galaxy Watch5 counts your steps, calories, and even your routines.

It takes about 30 minutes to go from 0% up to 45% charge.

It also has water protection, so you can comfortably wear it during the time of workout.

You can buy the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition at a discounted price here from Amazon.