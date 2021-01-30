Deal Alert: Acer Swift 3 laptop with Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core CPU and 512GB SSD available for just $629

If you are looking for decent mid-range laptop, check out this deal from Amazon US. You can now get Acer Swift 3 thin and light laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $629. Find the deal here at Amazon.

Acer Swift 3 highlights:

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Mobile Processor (Up to 4.1 GHz) with Radeon Graphics | 8GB LPDDR4 Memory | 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

14″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit display (1920 x 1080 resolution; 16:9 aspect ratio)

Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax | HD webcam (1280 x 720) | Backlit keyboard | Fingerprint reader

1 – USB Type-C port USB 3. 2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 1- USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (featuring power-off charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 port & 1 – HDMI port

Just 0.63″ thin and 2.65 pounds and up to 11.5 hours of battery life

Find the deal here at Amazon. If you prefer Intel processor, you can get it here for $799. The Intel Core i7 version delivers a battery life of up to 16 hours.