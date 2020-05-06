Deal Alert: Acer 34-inch curved monitor with 100Hz Refresh Rate available for $399

Acer curved monitor

Acer ED347CKR 34-inch curved monitor is now available for just $399 from Newegg. This curved 34-inch panel with QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio offers great real estate for your content. The 100Hz refresh rate speed and rapid 4ms response time deliver ultra-smooth gaming experience. Thanks to AMD FREESYNC, the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames.

Key specs:

  • 3440 x 1440 WQHD Resolution
  • 100Hz High Refresh Rate
  • 4ms Ultra-Fast Response Time
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI Video Inputs
  • AMD FreeSync reduces Screen Tearing
  • 4 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type B Ports
  • 16.7 Million Color Support
  • Built-in 2 Watt Speakers
  • 100,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
  • Anti-Glare Screen
  • VESA Mount Compatible

Find this Acer curved monitor deal here at Newegg.

