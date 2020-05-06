Deal Alert: Acer 34-inch curved monitor with 100Hz Refresh Rate available for $399

Acer ED347CKR 34-inch curved monitor is now available for just $399 from Newegg. This curved 34-inch panel with QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio offers great real estate for your content. The 100Hz refresh rate speed and rapid 4ms response time deliver ultra-smooth gaming experience. Thanks to AMD FREESYNC, the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames.

Key specs:

3440 x 1440 WQHD Resolution

100Hz High Refresh Rate

4ms Ultra-Fast Response Time

HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI Video Inputs

AMD FreeSync reduces Screen Tearing

4 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type B Ports

16.7 Million Color Support

Built-in 2 Watt Speakers

100,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Anti-Glare Screen

VESA Mount Compatible

Find this Acer curved monitor deal here at Newegg.