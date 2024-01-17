Days after changes in "military and warfare" policy, OpenAI is already partnering with US defense

OpenAI has partnered with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) on several cybersecurity initiatives. This marks a shift from OpenAI’s previous policy, which explicitly prohibited its technology from being used in military applications.

The collaboration includes joint efforts on developing open-source cybersecurity software and participating in the DARPA AI Cyber Challenge, which aims to create software capable of autonomously patching vulnerabilities and defending infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Notably, OpenAI’s primary investor, Microsoft, already holds several software contracts with the DoD. Additionally, OpenAI is joined by Google and Anthropic in supporting the AI Cyber Challenge.

Beyond its DoD collaboration, OpenAI is also prioritizing efforts to mitigate the potential misuse of its technology in elections. The company plans to dedicate resources to ensuring its generative AI models are not employed for spreading disinformation or influencing political campaigns.

The partnership with the DoD and subsequent policy changes raise important questions about the ethical implications of deploying AI in military contexts. Concerns focus on potential weaponization, lack of transparent boundaries surrounding permissible uses, and the need to balance responsible AI development with national security interests.

Could AI be the next nuclear weapon? In a sense, it’d have to be forbidden regarding warfare.

