It seems Microsoft Dark Theme efforts may have finally reached Microsoft’s Office Suite for Android.

Reverse Engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has uncovered evidence that the company is working on Dark Theme support for the Office Hub and Office on Android.

#Microsoft is working on something interesting on Word, PowerPoint and Excel for #Android ? ? — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 5, 2021

He also posted the following screenshots below:

Users will have the option of choosing Light mode, Dar Mode and the system default mode, which would follow whatever setting you set for your phone itself.

Dark theme has already reached Outlook, OneDrive and some other apps, so it should not be too long before it hits the Office Hub also.

via XDA-Dev