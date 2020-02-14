Microsoft has been developing Dark Mode for OneNote for Android since September last year, and the improved look has already come to the desktop and iOS.

Now WinUnited reports that the feature is also rolling out to regular OneNote for Android users.

The feature lets you switch to dark or light mode in settings or follow the Android 10 system preferences.

Not everyone has the update yet, and it certainly has not reached my device yet, but hopefully, it is just a question of time.

The OneNote for Android app can be found in the Google Play Store here.