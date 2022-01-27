Now that another Thursday is upon us, Epic Games has rotated their lineup of free games once more to make Daemon X Machina free to claim for a week.

The time of the physics-based puzzle game Relicta is over, all hail Daemon X Machina as the latest free game available in the Epic Games Store. This post-apocalyptic mech bonanza will be available until the 3rd of February, so make sure that you don’t forget to claim it.

Following Daemon X Machina’S time as the free game de jour, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will take over its place in the spotlight, being free to claim on the Epic Games Store until the 10th of February.

Now that you know what’s up for grabs over the next two weeks, here’s a little bit about each of the games that will be on offer:

Daemon X Machina – Available Today

As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Available 3rd February

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new 2.5D platformer from some of the key creative talent behind ‘Donkey Kong Country’. As the colourful buddy duo you must tackle a series of stunning, 2.5D levels and explore a puzzling 3D Overworld rich with secrets and surprises!