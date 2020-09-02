Cyberpunk 2077 is rapidly approaching it’s November 19th release date and fans are wondering just how big the game’s file size will be. Unfortunately, we still don’t know, but it won’t be 200GB.

The not-quite-news-but-technically-newsworthy-we-guess kinda-information was revealed by CD Projekt RED Community Lead Marcin Momot through a post on Twitter.

“While the Cyberpunk system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit,” Momot posted. “The game won’t take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles.”

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

The speculation regarding the file size of Cyberpunk 2077 came after Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPU presentation which explained the challenges that next-gen games could face for gamers who have yet to upgrade from a mechanical harddrive to an SSD, potentially creating games with 200GB file sizes.

Thankfully, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t 200GB but the massive open world game is still bound to be massive. With the game described as being “on par with other modern titles”, the upcoming RPG could be anywhere between 30GB to the monsterous 100GB+ of games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake.