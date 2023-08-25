You’ll be able to choose a custom color to light up your devices in Windows 11

Good news for RGB lovers everywhere: Windows 11 will let you choose a custom color to light up your devices. For now, this feature is only available to the Canary Channel within the Windows Insider Program, but it will soon be available to the general public as well.

The build also comes with out of the box experiences feature which will help you see and get accustomed to the newest Windows 11 features more easily.

So the two features should go hand in hand. One will offer you the software experience, the other one, a more physical-hardware experience, as devices will light up according to your own preferred color.

What do you think about it?