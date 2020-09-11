Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard has received an update. Taking the app to version 7.6.3.4, the update brings two new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

With the latest version of the SwiftKey app installed, you’ll be able to make super-fast edits, thanks to the new cursor control feature. To move the cursor, all you have to do is tap and hold the spacebar. Microsoft made the cursor control feature available for beta testers last month, but now it’s available for the general public as well. The update also includes support for Saint Lucian Creole language, improvements to the Arabic key size, bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve added cursor control to your Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard?Try it out by tapping & holding the spacebar to move the cursor. If you use multiple languages, cursor control will need to be turned on first; this setting can be found in your ‘Typing’ menu.

You can now type in Saint Lucian Creole. Visit the ‘Languages’ menu to download the new pack.

We’ve made some improvements to Arabic key size when using larger layouts.

Fixed an issue that prevented switching to Hong Kong handwriting.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.