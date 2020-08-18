Microsoft brings cursor control to SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android

Microsoft today released a new update for SwiftKey Beta app for Android users. This latest v7.6.2.4 update brings support for cursor control. You can check out this new feature by tapping and holding the spacebar to move the cursor. This update also comes with a number of improvements to performance.

SwiftKey is a swipe keyboard from Microsoft that learns your writing style, so you can type faster. SwiftKey keyboard is always learning and adapting to match your unique way of typing – including your slang, nicknames and emoji.

You can download the updated beta app here from Play Store.