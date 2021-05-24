It’s been over ten years since Crysis 2 first released, and while it still looks great, Crytek might have something in the works to make it even better.

“They used to call me Prophet.” Crytek tweeted, before following it up with the all too suspicious eyes emoji. Clearly, they’re up to something.

We didn’t have to wait too long before Crytek pointed us towards Crysis 2 with a screenshot from the game in a follow-up tweet, clueing us in on what they might be working on.

A Crysis 2 remaster is hardly a surprise really, regardless of if the game needs it. After the first Crysis was remastered last year, it’s only natural to assume that successive remasters would be on the way sometime in the future.

8K resolutions, ray tracing, and technological improvements similar to what the first Crysis remaster achieved might all be well and good, but it hasn’t stopped fans in the replies for the screenshot clamouring for a fourth instalment for the franchise instead.

With E3 and all manner of digital events planned across the next month, it’s highly likely that if there’s news, we’ll be hearing about it soon, so stay tuned.