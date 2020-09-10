Footage of Crysis Remastered raytracing on Xbox One X has been released and it looks pretty darn fantastic.

Presented through a video by Digital Foundry, the software implementation of Crytek’s Crysis Remastered raytracing on Xbox One X is remarkably impressive for the system its running on. However, it does have limitations.

Digital Foundry reports that the internal resolution of the game’s raytracing solution is 540p running in an interlaced form. This means that odd numbered lines on the vertical axis are rendered one frame and even numbered lines are rendered on the next. It’s very practical.

Even at this internal resolution, raytracing is still extremely demanding on Xbox One X hardware. As a result, the game renders at just 1080p with dynamic resolution scaling if you choose to play with raytracing. However, Crytek will offer the ability to turn off Crysis Remastered raytracing in order to get better performance or resolution.

Other limitations include how far out objects begin casting rays with far away objects using simpler planar reflections instead to keep performance up. The objects that are reflected with ray-tracing are also of a lower detail setting, something that isn’t really noticed in movement.

Crysis Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 18th. There’s no news on whether there will be an enhanced version for next-gen Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.