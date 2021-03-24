In the latest instalment of the convoluted history of Microsoft’s voice assistant, the apps on iOS and Android has popped up a warning informing users that the app will be discontinued at the end of the month.

The warning links to the following support document:

As we announced in July, we will soon be ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS, as Cortana continues its evolution as a productivity assistant. As of March 31, 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free. After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported.

The news is of course not new – Microsoft informed users users of the plan last year, but time tends to fly past some times.

Microsoft is also discontinuing support of Cortana on their only hardware speaker, the Harmon Kardon Invoke, but conversely will be integrating the voice assistant more in its enterprise apps such as Microsoft Teams.

Will any of our readers miss Cortana on mobile? Let us know below.

via the WC