Microsoft has announced some changes coming to Cortana in Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Microsoft Teams Rooms is Microsoft’s enterprise-level video conferencing solution, featuring purpose-built calling and meeting room solutions that deliver a native Microsoft Teams experience with HD audio and video.

With the coming update, Cortana will be turned on by default and will be listening for the Voice Activation phrase “Cortana” or “Hey, Cortana.”

The change is only coming to the new Out of the Box Experience, so when a new image is installed, and IT staff will be asked to acknowledge that Cortana is always on when setting up Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Admins will still be able to deactivate Cortana for Microsoft Teams Rooms, however.

The change will roll out in late January and is expected to be completed by mid-February.

In addition, Microsoft also announced that Cortana in Microsoft Teams Rooms will be available in more English-language localizations.

End-users can now use “Hey Cortana” to join meetings and other skills if their Teams rooms are configured to use language en-au, en-ca, en-gb, en-in, en-us.

