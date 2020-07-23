Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus can protect your smartphone from a 2 meters fall

Corning today announced the new Gorilla Glass Victus which comes with significantly improved both drop and scratch performance when compared to other aluminosilicate glasses in the market.

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus will deliver drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Other competitive glasses fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Also, Gorilla Glass Victus comes with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance. The scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive glasses. Samsung will be the first mobile OEM to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” Bayne said. “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”

Source: Corning