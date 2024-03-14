Copilot Pro users can now access Copilot inside Microsoft 365 web apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft today announced that Copilot Pro premium service is now available in all 222 countries and regions where free version of Copilot is available. Also, Microsoft is now offering a one-month free trial through its Copilot mobile app on iOS or Android.

Here’s what Copilot Pro subscription offers:

Priority access to top-of-the-line models

Copilot AI capabilities in Microsoft 365 apps (a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription is required to access Copilot in desktop apps)

Better image generation and editing capabilities.

Access to Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder.

Microsoft also announced that Copilot will be now available in the free Microsoft 365 web apps part of Copilot Pro subscription. However, Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription will be required to enable Copilot in the desktop apps for PC and Mac.

Copilot Pro subscribers can use Copilot in the web versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese Simplified.

Excel features are in English only and currently in preview.

Copilot features in Outlook apply to accounts with @outlook.com, @hotmail.com, @live.com or @msn.com email addresses and are available in Outlook.com, Outlook built into Windows, and Outlook on Mac.

Microsoft also has plans to bring Copilot to Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android, in the coming months.