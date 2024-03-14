Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now available to businesses of all types

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is now expanding the reach of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan, just as the Redmond company announced that Copilot Pro personal users can now access Copilot inside Microsoft 365 web apps.

Now, all businesses can access Copilot for Microsoft 365. If you’re using Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, or Business Basic subscriptions, you’ll soon be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the next weeks.

Previously, only users with 365 E3 and E5, Office 365 E3 and E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium subscriptions could access it. Microsoft also assures that more subscription plan users will become eligible in the near future.

Designed specifically for businesses and organizations, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is the highest tier of Copilot’s premium plans. It costs $30/user per month, and besides all the AI features in Microsoft 365 apps, you also get Copilot in Microsoft Teams, enterprise-grade data protection, and Copilot Studio.

But, if you’re a personal user, then you may subscribe to Copilot Pro for $20/month. It costs the same as ChatGPT Plus and Perplexity Pro, but you get all these AI features in your everyday productivity apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, and more.