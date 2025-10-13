Control Your PC's Cooling: Fan Speed Tweakers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Is your computer running too hot and loud? Do you want more control over your cooling system? This article explores the world of fan speed tweakers for Windows, software that allows you to adjust your PC’s fan speeds to optimize for performance, silence, or a balance between the two. We’ll cover some of the best options available, their features, and how they can help you keep your system running smoothly.

How Can I Change My Fan Speed in Windows?

Many Windows users seek ways to manage their computer’s fan speed to address noise or cooling concerns. Fan speed control software offers a solution, allowing you to manually adjust fan speeds or create custom profiles based on temperature. These tools provide a level of customization not typically available through the operating system alone.

SpeedFan

SpeedFan is a long-standing and popular fan control utility for Windows. It can monitor temperatures and voltages, and adjust fan speeds accordingly. It supports a wide range of hardware, including motherboards, graphics cards, and hard drives.

SpeedFan is a versatile tool that allows you to monitor your system’s temperature and adjust fan speeds to keep your components cool. It can also help you reduce noise by slowing down fans when they’re not needed. This is helpful for users who want to optimize their system for silence or performance.

Monitors temperatures and voltages

Adjusts fan speeds manually or automatically

Supports a wide range of hardware

Offers advanced configuration options

Pricing: Free

Argus Monitor

Argus Monitor is a comprehensive system monitoring and fan control software. It displays the temperatures of CPU, GPU, and hard drives, and allows you to control the speed of your system fans. It also includes features for monitoring hard drive health and performance.

Argus Monitor gives you detailed information about your system’s health and performance, as well as the ability to control your fans. It’s a good choice for users who want a comprehensive monitoring and control solution. It is also helpful for users who want to ensure their hard drives are running optimally.

Monitors temperatures, voltages, and fan speeds

Controls fan speeds manually or automatically

Includes hard drive monitoring features

Offers a user-friendly interface

Pricing: $29.95

Corsair iCUE

Corsair iCUE is a powerful software suite that allows you to control and monitor your Corsair hardware, including fans, coolers, and peripherals. It offers advanced fan control features, customizable RGB lighting, and system monitoring capabilities.

Corsair iCUE is a great choice for users who have Corsair hardware and want a centralized control solution. It allows you to customize your system’s appearance and performance, all from a single interface. This is helpful for users who want to create a cohesive and personalized gaming setup.

Controls and monitors Corsair hardware

Offers advanced fan control features

Customizable RGB lighting

System monitoring capabilities

Pricing: Free (requires compatible Corsair hardware)

MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner is primarily known as a graphics card overclocking utility, but it also includes fan control features. It allows you to monitor your GPU’s temperature and adjust its fan speed to optimize for performance or silence.

MSI Afterburner is a must-have tool for gamers who want to get the most out of their graphics card. It allows you to overclock your GPU, monitor its performance, and control its fan speed. This is helpful for users who want to improve their gaming experience.

Overclocks graphics cards

Monitors GPU temperature and performance

Controls GPU fan speed

Offers a user-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

NZXT CAM

NZXT CAM is a system monitoring and control software that allows you to monitor your CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, as well as control your NZXT hardware, including fans and coolers. It offers a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy to monitor your system’s performance and adjust fan speeds.

NZXT CAM is a great choice for users who have NZXT hardware and want a simple and easy-to-use monitoring and control solution. It allows you to monitor your system’s performance and adjust fan speeds with ease. This is helpful for users who want a clean and intuitive interface.

Monitors CPU, GPU, and RAM usage

Controls NZXT hardware

Offers a clean and intuitive interface

Includes overclocking features

Pricing: Free (requires compatible NZXT hardware)

Feature Comparison

Feature SpeedFan Argus Monitor Corsair iCUE MSI Afterburner NZXT CAM Fan Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Temp Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes RGB Control No No Yes No Yes Hardware Support Wide Wide Corsair Only GPU Only NZXT Only Overclocking No No No Yes Yes Price Free $29.95 Free Free Free

Tips

Monitor Temperatures: Keep an eye on your CPU and GPU temperatures to ensure they’re within safe limits.

Keep an eye on your CPU and GPU temperatures to ensure they’re within safe limits. Create Custom Fan Curves: Adjust fan speeds based on temperature to optimize for performance or silence.

Adjust fan speeds based on temperature to optimize for performance or silence. Use Automatic Fan Control: Let the software automatically adjust fan speeds based on your system’s needs.

Let the software automatically adjust fan speeds based on your system’s needs. Keep Software Updated: Update your fan control software to ensure compatibility with your hardware and to get the latest features and bug fixes.

Update your fan control software to ensure compatibility with your hardware and to get the latest features and bug fixes. Test Fan Speeds: After making changes to fan speeds, test your system to ensure it’s running stable and cool.

Optimizing PC Cooling

Choosing the right fan speed tweaker for Windows can significantly improve your computer’s cooling performance and reduce noise levels. Whether you prioritize performance, silence, or a balance between the two, there’s a software solution that can help you achieve your goals.

FAQ

What is a fan speed controller?

A fan speed controller is a hardware or software solution that allows you to adjust the speed of your computer’s fans.

Why would I want to control my fan speeds?

Controlling fan speeds allows you to optimize your system for performance, silence, or a balance between the two.

Is it safe to manually adjust fan speeds?

Yes, but it’s important to monitor your system’s temperatures to ensure they’re within safe limits.

What happens if my computer gets too hot?

If your computer gets too hot, it can experience performance issues, instability, or even hardware damage.

Can I control the fan speed of my laptop?

Some laptops allow you to control fan speeds through the BIOS or using third-party software, but it’s not always possible.

Related reading