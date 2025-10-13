Best PC Game Launchers Of 2025: Top 5 Picks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right game launcher can significantly impact your PC gaming experience. With so many options available, it’s essential to find one that suits your needs, offering features like game organization, social connectivity, and seamless access to your favorite titles. In this article, we’ll explore the best game launchers of 2025, highlighting their strengths and helping you make an informed decision.

As the PC gaming landscape evolves, so do the platforms that connect us to our favorite games. From established giants to emerging contenders, the game launchers of 2025 offer a diverse range of features and benefits. Let’s dive in and discover the top five game launchers that are shaping the future of PC gaming.

Which PC Game Launcher is Right for You?

Steam

Steam remains the dominant force in PC game launchers, boasting a massive library, robust community features, and frequent sales. Its user-friendly interface and extensive catalog make it a go-to choice for both casual and hardcore gamers. Steam’s cloud saves, automatic updates, and workshop support further enhance the gaming experience. The platform’s mature ecosystem and wide compatibility ensure that you’ll always have something to play.

Steam’s strength lies in its vast selection and community features. The platform offers a wide range of titles, from AAA blockbusters to indie gems. Steam’s community features, such as forums, groups, and user reviews, create a vibrant and engaging environment for gamers.

Key Features:

Extensive game library

Robust community features

Cloud saves and automatic updates

Workshop support for mods

Frequent sales and discounts

Pricing: Free to use; games are purchased individually.

Epic Games Launcher

The Epic Games Launcher has quickly risen in popularity, thanks to its free game giveaways and exclusive titles. Its clean interface and focus on game discovery make it an attractive alternative to Steam. The launcher also integrates with the Unreal Engine marketplace, offering a wealth of resources for game developers. Epic’s commitment to supporting creators and providing value to players has solidified its position in the market.

Epic Games Launcher stands out with its focus on free games and exclusive titles. The platform regularly offers free games to its users, providing a great way to expand your library without spending any money. Epic’s exclusive titles, such as Fortnite, also attract a large player base.

Key Features:

Free game giveaways

Exclusive titles

Clean and user-friendly interface

Integration with Unreal Engine marketplace

Cross-platform play with other launchers

Pricing: Free to use; games are purchased individually.

GOG Galaxy

GOG Galaxy distinguishes itself by being a DRM-free platform, allowing you to own your games without restrictions. It also offers universal library management, enabling you to import games from other launchers into a single interface. GOG’s commitment to preserving classic games and providing a curated selection of titles makes it a favorite among retro gamers and collectors.

GOG Galaxy’s DRM-free approach and universal library management are its key differentiators. The platform allows you to own your games without any restrictions, giving you complete control over your library. GOG’s universal library management feature allows you to import games from other launchers, creating a unified gaming experience.

Key Features:

DRM-free games

Universal library management

Curated selection of classic and indie games

Offline mode

Regular sales and promotions

Pricing: Free to use; games are purchased individually.

Xbox App (PC)

The Xbox App on PC provides access to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that offers a vast library of games for a monthly fee. Its seamless integration with the Xbox ecosystem allows you to play games on both PC and console. The app also features cloud gaming, enabling you to stream games to your device without downloading them. Xbox’s focus on accessibility and cross-platform play makes it a compelling choice for gamers of all types.

The Xbox App’s strength lies in its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The service provides access to a vast library of games for a monthly fee, offering incredible value for gamers. The app’s seamless integration with the Xbox ecosystem allows you to play games on both PC and console, creating a unified gaming experience.

Key Features:

Access to Xbox Game Pass

Seamless integration with Xbox ecosystem

Cloud gaming

Cross-platform play with Xbox consoles

Regularly updated game library

Pricing: Free to use; Xbox Game Pass subscription required for most games:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $16.99/month

Xbox Game Pass PC: $9.99/month

Amazon Games App

The Amazon Games App offers a selection of games, including titles developed by Amazon Games Studios. It also provides access to Amazon Prime Gaming, a service that offers free games and in-game content to Amazon Prime members. The app’s integration with Twitch allows you to easily stream your gameplay to a large audience. Amazon’s focus on providing value to Prime members and supporting its own game development efforts makes it a noteworthy contender in the launcher space.

Amazon Games App’s key strength is its integration with Amazon Prime Gaming. The service offers free games and in-game content to Amazon Prime members, providing a great value for gamers. The app’s integration with Twitch allows you to easily stream your gameplay to a large audience.

Key Features:

Access to Amazon Prime Gaming

Integration with Twitch

Selection of games developed by Amazon Games Studios

Cloud saves

Regularly updated game library

Pricing: Free to use; Amazon Prime subscription required for Prime Gaming benefits: $14.99/month or $139/year.

Feature Comparison

Feature Steam Epic Games Launcher GOG Galaxy Xbox App (PC) Amazon Games App Game Library Vast Growing Curated Growing Limited DRM-Free No No Yes No No Subscription Service No No No Xbox Game Pass Prime Gaming Community Features High Moderate Moderate Moderate Low Cloud Gaming No No No Yes No Prime Integration No No No No Yes Pricing Free Free Free \$9.99+/month \$14.99/month

Tips for Choosing the Right Launcher

Consider your game library: Choose a launcher that offers the games you want to play.

Choose a launcher that offers the games you want to play. Think about your budget: Some launchers offer subscription services or free games.

Some launchers offer subscription services or free games. Evaluate community features: If you enjoy interacting with other gamers, choose a launcher with robust community features.

If you enjoy interacting with other gamers, choose a launcher with robust community features. Check for DRM-free options: If you prefer to own your games without restrictions, choose a DRM-free launcher.

If you prefer to own your games without restrictions, choose a DRM-free launcher. Consider cloud gaming: If you want to play games on the go, choose a launcher with cloud gaming capabilities.

Level Up Your PC Gaming Experience

Choosing the right game launcher can significantly enhance your PC gaming experience. By considering your needs and preferences, you can find a launcher that offers the features, games, and community you’re looking for. Explore the options, try out different launchers, and discover the perfect platform for your gaming adventures.

FAQ

What is a game launcher?

A game launcher is a software application that allows you to organize, access, and launch your PC games from a central location.

Which game launcher has the biggest library?

Steam has the largest game library, offering a vast selection of titles from various developers.

Are game launchers free to use?

Most game launchers are free to download and use, but you typically need to purchase the games themselves. Some launchers also offer subscription services for access to a library of games.

What is DRM-free gaming?

DRM-free gaming means that you own the game without any digital rights management (DRM) restrictions, allowing you to install and play the game without needing to be connected to the internet or use a specific platform.

**

Related reading