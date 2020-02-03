For Progressive Web Apps the aim is for web pages to look and work a lot like apps. This can be difficult when the chrome of the page looks just like a browser.

Google is attempting to address this by bringing coloured title bars to their PWAs.

The latest version of Chromium will now automatically detects a site’s colour and theme its tab strip based on that.

To activate it in Chromium set “Desktop PWA Tab Strips” to enabled in Settings.

The feature should soon come to Chrome Canary and Microsoft has already added it as a feature to Edge.

Via Techdows