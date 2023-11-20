Code interpreter and PDF uploads might be coming soon on Bing Chat (now Copilot)

A recent Tweet conversation between a user and Microsoft’s Mikhail Parakhin revealed that the plugin rollout, code interpreter, and PDF upload features are all coming along smoothly and are expected to be released soon on Copilot.

Yes to all 🙂 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) November 19, 2023

The rollout of the plugin feature will allow developers to create and integrate plugins into the platform. This, in turn, will provide users with a broader range of features and functionalities. As a result, the platform will become more versatile and adaptable to a wider range of use cases.

On the other hand, from what I can make from the code interpreter, the code interpreter will allow users to run code directly on the platform. This will be useful for data analysis, machine learning, and automation tasks. For example, a user could use the code interpreter to analyze a dataset, train a machine learning model, or automate a repetitive task.

Finally, The PDF upload feature will allow users to upload and share PDF documents. Or maybe it will help users to summarise or even edit the PDFs.

These new features are all part of the ongoing effort to improve the platform and make it more user-friendly. Which one would you want the most?