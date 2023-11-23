How to Create a Folder Using CMD in Windows – Step-by-Step

As someone who’s been using Windows for more than two decades, I’ve often found myself relying on the Command Prompt, or CMD, for various tasks. One such simple, yet needed, task is creating a new folder. It might seem straightforward to most, but for beginners, understanding how to use CMD to create a folder can be a lifesaver sometimes.

Let me share how it’s done.

How to Create a Folder using CMD in Windows

The Command Prompt is a command-line interpreter application available in most Windows operating systems. It’s a powerful tool that allows you to execute entered commands. Most of these commands are used to automate tasks via scripts and batch files, perform advanced administrative functions, and troubleshoot or solve certain kinds of Windows issues.

1. How to Open the Command Prompt

Type cmd in the search bar. Click on the Command Prompt app to open it.

Tip: You can also access it by pressing Win + R , typing cmd , and then hitting Enter .

2. Finding the Desired Directory

Once you have the Command Prompt open, you need to navigate to the directory where you want to create the new folder. If you don’t know how to navigate directories in CMD, here’s how you do it:

To view the contents of your current directory, type dir and press Enter . To change directories, use the cd command followed by the path to the desired directory. For example, cd Documents will move you to the Documents folder.

3. How to Create a Folder with CMD

Now that you’re in the directory where you want your new folder to be:

Type mkdir followed by the name of the new folder. For example, mkdir NewFolder . Press Enter .

This command, mkdir (make directory), is used to create a new folder in your current directory.

4. Verify the Folder Creation

To ensure that your folder has been created:

Type dir and press Enter . Look for your new folder in the displayed list.

Additional Tip

Multiple Folders: To create multiple folders at once, use the mkdir command followed by the names of the folders separated by spaces. For example, mkdir Folder1 Folder2 Folder3

Creating a folder using CMD in Windows is a simple yet essential skill for anyone dealing with Windows PCs. Now you can easily organize your files and directories without leaving the Windows command prompt.

Related reads:

If you have any additional questions, please leave them in the comments below.