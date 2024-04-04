Cloud Software Group to invest $1.65b in Microsoft's cloud and AI

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Cloud Software Group and Microsoft Corp. announced an eight-year strategic partnership agreement to deepen their collaboration and deliver innovative cloud and AI solutions to customers.

The partnership between Citrix and Microsoft is to support the collaboration in the go-to-market strategy for the Citrix virtual application and desktop platform. Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is a company that specializes in virtualization and cloud computing.

The partnership also plans to develop new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap. And as part of this collaboration, Cloud Software Group has committed $1.65 billion to the Microsoft cloud and its generative AI capabilities.

“Our strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group is built on a shared vision for customer success through cloud and AI technology adoption. Together, we will enhance the customer experience with integrated solutions and go-to-market support for its Citrix business unit.”

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

These benefits for customers include improved access to Citrix solutions via the Azure Marketplace, jointly developed cloud and AI solutions that add to the strengths of both companies and enhanced customer success through expert guidance and support.

The company will transition all employees to Microsoft 365. Additionally, they will use GitHub Copilot, which is said to increase developer productivity by over 20%. Cloud Software Group will also be using Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution.

By combining their respective strengths, the two companies seem to be well-positioned to deliver innovative cloud and AI solutions that will benefit customers worldwide.

TLDR? Here are the key details of deal:

Length: 8-year strategic partnership.

8-year strategic partnership. Focus: Collaboration on cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Collaboration on cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Cloud Software Group investment: $1.65 billion committed to Microsoft’s cloud (Azure) and generative AI.

$1.65 billion committed to Microsoft’s cloud (Azure) and generative AI. Citrix platform: Increased collaboration to strengthen go-to-market efforts.

Increased collaboration to strengthen go-to-market efforts. New solutions: Development of new cloud-based solutions with integrated AI functionalities (details not yet announced).

Development of new cloud-based solutions with integrated AI functionalities (details not yet announced). Customer benefits: Easier access to Citrix solutions through Azure Marketplace (potential). Jointly developed cloud & AI solutions leveraging both companies’ strengths (specifics unknown). Enhanced customer support through combined expertise (potential).

Cloud Software Group internal tech: Transition to Microsoft 365 for improved collaboration and productivity. Deployment of GitHub Copilot for increased developer productivity. Adoption of Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud computing platform.



