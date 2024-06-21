Claude 3.5 Sonnet launch on Bedrock doesn't open AWS to OpenAI, Google models

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, its latest, most capable model for now, has finally arrived on Amazon Bedrock, AWS’ service that lets you try on AI models.

In its announcement, Anthropic boasts that the Claude 3.5 Sonnet is more intelligent and cost-effective than its predecessor, even more than the Claude 3 Opus which is deemed as the most powerful model available in the market. The model itself excels in tasks like creative writing, image processing, and complex workflows, catering to diverse applications across industries.

The Amazon-backed company said that the Claude 3.5 Sonnet surpasses models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro in various evaluations, including graduate-level reasoning (GPQA), undergraduate-level knowledge (MMLU), and coding proficiency (HumanEval).

Claude 3.5 Sonnet also operates at double the speed of its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus, while offering significant cost savings. It can also be accessed for free on Claude.ai and the Claude iOS app, as well as Anthropic API and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

The model also debuts Artifacts, allowing users to interact with AI-generated content directly within the app, hinting at future business applications for Claude.

Still, that leaves us wondering, even after the Claude 3.5 Sonnet launch on Amazon Bedrock, the popular platform still does not open itself for Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google models.

Ironically, AWS VP Swami Sivasubramanian says during the model’s launch that Bedrock has quick access to top AI models for staying current in the fast-changing GenAI field.

But even then, it only includes models from Mistral AI, Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, Meta’s Llama families, and others, missing out on OpenAI’s GPT series and Google’s Gemini. Or, well, they’re not natively available, per se. That’s honestly unfortunate.