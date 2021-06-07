Classic flip phone Nokia 2720 V Flip is now available from Verizon

Nokia 2720 V Flip, the classic flip phone, is now available as a 4G phone from Verizon US. As you expect from a classic flip phone, you can see caller ID on the outer screen and flip the phone closed to end calls. Since this is not a smartphone, you can enjoy up to 26 days of standby time from a single charge.

Nokia 2720 V Flip also supports Google Assistant and WhatsApp. With a push of a button, your Google Assistant can help manage the most used phone features with just your voice.

The keypad has large, tactile buttons for simple navigation. And with enhanced usability features like increased standard alert volume and larger font size, you can rest assured you won’t miss another alert or message.

You can order it here from Verizon for $79.