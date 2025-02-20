Chrome's new "Minimal UI" for PWAs brings native apps feel on Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google is working on a new “minimal UI” for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) in Chrome on Android. This feature makes web apps look and feel more like native Android apps, especially on larger screens.

The “minimal UI” makes PWAs resemble regular Android apps when you open them. Instead of showing the usual browser elements like the address bar and navigation buttons, the new UI provides a cleaner window that fits better with other Android apps.

Google’s “Enable new minimal UI in desktop windowing” flag describes the feature as “Display new minimal UI for PWAs on devices that support desktop windowing.” This is expected to benefit users on large-screen Android devices (tablets and foldables) and devices with freeform or multi-window support.

The “Minimal PWA mode” feature is currently being tested in Chrome Canary. To check if it’s available on your device:

Launch Chrome Canary. Visit chrome://flags. Find and enable “Enable new minimal UI in desktop windowing.” Restart Chrome.

Install a PWA like Twitter and see if it opens in a separate window with a minimal interface.

Most modern Android phones from the last 2-3 years running Android 12 or later can support this feature. This includes popular models like the Samsung Galaxy S series, Z Fold/Flip series, Google Pixel phones, OnePlus, and more. Phones with larger screens, such as tablets and foldables, are especially suited for this PWA experience due to their multi-window features.

That’s not all—Google Chrome on Android will soon check APK downloads for malware and support new tab customization. Additionally, Chrome, on iOS could get tab reminder features.