Chrome's "help me write" gets new features—it now lets you "polish," "elaborate," and "formalize" texts

The change is now live in Chrome Canary.

by Rafly Gilang 

Key notes

  • Chrome’s “help me write” feature gets three new buttons.
  • These new buttons let you “polish,” “elaborate,” and “formalize” texts.
  • The change is currently live in the recent experimental update of the browser.
Help me write on Google Chrome

Google Chrome has a lot of new AI features. One of them is a “help me write” that assists you in composing a paragraph or two in an empty textbox.

And now, Google is adding new buttons near the “help me write” feature on Chrome. These new buttons let you “polish,” “elaborate,” and formalize” texts that you highlight, helping you set the tones of these AI-generated texts.

Here’s what it looks like:

Chrome's "help me write" feature

Folks in the browser’s insider community have now spotted a change inside Canary, Chrome’s experimental channel. As shared by @Leopeva64 on X above, the feature is currently being enabled on the server side (for now, at least).

While AI can help in such tasks, there are some instances where AI-generated texts sound a little more “AI-istic.” It’s either too formal, too long, or even too robotic—so much that there’s a meme going around the internet of ChatGPT getting “whipped” by its users to make the texts “shorter” or “simpler.” That’s why these buttons may come in handy.

Powered by Google’s Gemini AI and was launched with Chrome 122 version earlier this year, the “help me write” feature usually pops up while typing in text fields. It can still be turned off by going to Privacy and Security settings.

Elsewhere, in a (kind of) unrelated news of Chrome, the browser is getting serious about killing Manifest v2 extensions (like uBlock Origin). This month’s Canary change hinted at it, although there are still other browsers like Opera that still support such extensions.

