We reported around a month ago that Microsoft has added support for casting media in your OneDrive app to any Chromecast-capable device.

It appears that the feature has taken some time to roll out, but today users are reporting that the feature has become widely available in version 6.29.1 of the app.

To enjoy this feature, open any photo or video on your OneDrive for Android app, and tap the Cast icon showing in the top toolbar. Once you select the device you want to cast to, you will be able to enjoy your content in a large screen.

The feature supports both photos and videos and lets you easily swipe between media, making it one of the best ways of showing off your photos and videos, particularly because, unlike Miracast, Chromecast support for TVs is very widely available and reliable.

You can download the updated app here from Play Store. Give it a try today.

via XDA-Dev