Chrome on Android is making it easier to access bookmarks and history

Google is now making it easier for you to manage bookmarks and history on Chrome on Android through dedicated panes in the hub. These features are currently being tested in Chrome Canary, the browser’s experimental channel.

Generally, you find entry points for history and bookmarks in the settings menu. You’ll then be able to navigate and search for what you’re looking for in bookmarks or history in their interface and close them.

But now, after offering dedicated panes for Incognito and Tab groups, where you can see the number of incognito tabs and created tab groups, Google is adding history and bookmarks panes as well. That means, you can also search for them in the hub.

But that also may mean that the current history and bookmarks interfaces may become redundant, and Google may remove them in the future. We will need to wait and see. We can expect more panes to be added for other Chrome features you regularly access.

How to Enable Bookmarks and History Hub Panes in Chrome on Android

1. Launch Chrome Canary. Don’t have it? Download it here.

2. Visit chrome://flags

3. Find and enable “Bookmark Hub Pane” and “History pane Android” flags, as seen above.

3. Restart Chrome.

Recently, we also reported that Google is adding a bookmark bar to Chrome on Android. And soon, you will be able to access your recent tabs and bookmarks via Android phones’ very own search feature, the AppSearch. It’s also experimenting with new floating snackbars that push notifications over web content in a non-intrusive way.