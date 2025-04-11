Chrome for Android adds Bottom Sheet Controls to Customize New Tab Page

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

In December last year, we reported that Google is working on new customization options for Chrome’s New Tab Page on Android. Well, you can now able to not only see the new option in the main menu but also able to control the visibility of New Tab Page Cards and Discover feed through a bottom sheet.

New Tab Page or Start Page in Chrome on Android is where you see shortcuts to frequently visited sites from your history. Another thing is the Discover feed. The Discover feed if enabled, you can personalize and change it based on your interests.

Image Credit: MSPU

Google has been working on the respective feature flag for a while now; this flag, when “enabled, allows users to customize the new tab Page”.

Chrome now lets you manage NTP, including Discover feed, with a toggle to turn it on or off. All you need to do is:

Click on the menu and select the “Customize your New Tab Page” option so that you can manage New Tab Page Cards -which may include “Continue with this tab”, “Safety check“, “Chrome tips“,- and Discover feed.

You can tap on the Discover Feed and turn it off; the feature also includes the “Manage your feed” option. So all in all, Google is letting you control New Tab Page Stuff from the menu option itself, which then appears at the bottom of the page to manage or make some changes to the NTP layout.

The goal of these customization options is to provide a more personalized and less cluttered experience, allowing users to style the NTP to their preferences.

Google frequently updates Chrome, and the customization options for the New Tab Page may evolve with new features and controls being added or modified.

If you are signed into your Google Account in Chrome, some of these personalization settings might sync across your devices.