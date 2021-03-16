Google Chrome is finally getting a useful new feature that users have been asking for a long time — the ability to save web pages so that users can read later. The new Reading list feature is available in Chrome version 89.0.4389.0. for Windows, macOS, Linux.

The ability to save web pages is a feature that Edge users are already familiar with. The old Edge allowed users to set the Tab aside so that users can retrieve them within a pre-defined time. The new Edge, on the other hand, has a feature called Collections, which basically does the same thing.

But if you’re using Chrome, you can now enjoy the same feature. In order to save a web page in Chrome, all you need to do is go to a web page that you want to save and then click on the Bookmark icon located on the left side of the URL bar. You’ll now see an option called Add to reading list. Clicking on the option will save the web page so that you can read it later.

How will you find all the web pages that you just saved? Well, you can see a new option called Reading list right beside the Other bookmarks option. Clicking on the Reading list option will display all the pages that you saved.

It’s worth noting that the feature is rolling out in a phased manner, so if you haven’t got it yet, you should wait a few more days. Also, make sure that you have the latest version of the browser installed on your computer. You can know more about all the upcoming features that are coming to Chrome here.

If you’ve used both Chrome and Edge., let’s know whether you prefer the Collections feature over the Reading list.

via HTNovo