Chrome recently introduced a hub for collecting the controls for all of the media playing via your browser into a single button, allowing you for example to control your Spotify playing in one tab while you are working in Slack in another tab.

Now Chrome 86 is set to liberate the GMC controls even more by allowing users to drag them from the toolbar and float them anywhere on the screen, much like a picture in picture video.

Even better, the new GMC will allow users to pop out a video into PiP mode by simply pressing a button, without having to right-click twice on a video.

The option can be activated in Chrome Canary 86 by searching for “Enable overlay controls for Global Media Controls” in chrome://flags.

Chrome 86 is expected to be released to mainstream users some time in August this year.

Screenshot and news via Techdows