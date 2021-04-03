Microsoft is running a Spring Xbox Store sale, and just like the US government, to prime the pump they are sending out free Xbox Gift Cards to select users via Xbox Messaging.

check your XBL messages, you may have received a $10 gift card from Microsoft pic.twitter.com/Va7Tq81WYB — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 2, 2021

Gift cards appear to be available worldwide, and range from $5-$10 in USA to 5 Euro in Europe and £4-£8 in UK.

If you have been a lucky recipient and are looking for something to spend it on, check out the offers on the Xbox Spring Sale below:

Game GB Price US Price Assassin’s Creed Valhalla £38.99 $40.19 Batman: Arkham Collection £19.99 $14.99 Bioshock: The Collection £7.99 $9.99 Borderlands 3 £17.99 $19.79 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £44.99 $44.99 Control Ultimate Edition £17.49 $19.99 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled £13.99 $15.99 Crysis Remastered £14.99 $17.99 Cuphead £12.55 $14.99 DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass £18.74 $22.49 FIFA 21 Standard Edition £23.99 $23.99 Forza Horizon 4 £35.74 $38.99 Gears 5 Game Of The Year Edition £21.99 $23.99 Ghostrunner £16.74 $20.09 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition £12.49 $14.99 Halo: The Master Chief Collection £14.99 $19.99 Hitman 3 £39.36 $44.99 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning £20.99 $23.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition £55.24 $49.99 Mafia: Trilogy £32.49 $38.99 Maneater £16.74 $19.99 Marvel’s Avengers £29.99 $29.99 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate £29.99 $29.99 Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition £19.99 $23.99 NBA 2K21 Next-Gen £48.74 $52.49 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered £17.49 $19.99 Ori: The Collection £14.99 $17.49 Overcooked! All You Can Eat £20.09 $26.79 PGA Tour 2K21 £16.49 $19.79 Rare Replay £4.99 $7.49 Red Dead Redemption 2 £24.74 $26.99 Resident Evil 2 3 Bundle £26.39 $31.99 Saints Row The Third Remastered £13.19 $15.99 Sea of Thieves £17.49 $19.99 Skate 3 £2.99 $3.99 Sonic Mania £7.99 $9.99 Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom £16.74 $20.09 Spyro Reignited Trilogy £13.99 $15.99 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition £6.99 $9.99 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Xbox One) £29.99 $29.99 Watch Dogs: Legion £29.99 $29.99 Yakuza: Like a Dragon £38.49 $41.99

Spring Sale 2021 offers will expire on Thursday, April 15th 2021.

via PureXbox