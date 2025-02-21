ChatGPT's Operator launches for almost every part of the world

The company also promised to make CUA available via API for developers

OpenAI is finally opening up ChatGPT’s Operator to (almost) everyone, just weeks after launching it.

Unlike a regular chatbot, the Operator is designed to perform multi-step tasks without constant user input. It can help with scheduling, customer support, or automating small business processes. The goal is to make AI more useful for everyday work and productivity.

Now, the Microsoft-backed company says that Operator is now available to users in nearly every part of the world, first to the $200/month Pro users in “Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available.”

The AI agent is capable of independently performing browser-based tasks like filling forms, ordering groceries, and booking services by interacting with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) using a new model called a Computer-Using Agent (CUA).

Operator, currently a research preview available to Pro users, uses GPT-4o’s vision and reasoning capabilities to navigate and interact with websites similarly to a human.

The company is also collaborating with businesses like DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber for its real-world applications with privacy fences, user confirmations, and adversarial defenses to prevent misuse.

Then, as expected, ChatGPT’s Operator is yet to launch in Europe, and the company is still “working” on it. This follows a similar pattern to previous launches, such as the rollout of its text-to-video model, Sora, and the Deep Search feature.

