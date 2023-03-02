ChatGPT Bing Chat showing “Something went wrong” error message, fix coming

Ever since Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into Bing, people have suddenly become interested in Microsoft’s search tool. The new AI Bing Chat is witnessing many people heading to it to seek help with various things. However, while Bing Chat has created a sensation, the developer team at Microsoft is facing some challenges in providing the best experience.

A lot of users recently complained that they were seeing a “something went wrong” error message after opening the Bing Chat. Acknowledging the issue, Mikhail Parakhin, who is currently working at Microsoft, said that the company is working on a fix. As stated by Parakhin, the reason behind the error message was the “increased load” Bing Chat witnessed.

Microsoft’s Parakhain also explained that there were five main factors related to the increased load, and the developer team has fixes for three of them and mitigations for the other two. However, Microsoft did not comment on when this will be fixed for everyone. Hopefully, it will not take more than a couple of days to bring the Bing Chat experience to normal.

Sorry for the "Something went wrong" error message that some of you may see on Bing Chat. It is caused by five main factors related to the increased load, we have fixes for three of them and mitigation of the other two. Please bear with us. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 1, 2023

Microsoft is slowly taking people through the waitlist and making the new Bing Chat option available to more people. In other words, more and more people are getting access to Bing Chat every day, which explains the “increased load.” After an overwhelming response from users, Microsoft will surely improve the overall experience so that Bing Chat remains unaffected by the increased load in the future.

Are you seeing the “something went wrong” error message while using the AI Bing Chat feature? Let us know in the comments section.