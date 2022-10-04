| Sponsored |

So you have created a good video in a particular language but would like it to reach different audiences who don’t speak your language. For this, you know that you need a video subtitle translator; but how do you go about this?

Finding a good video subtitle translator is easier said than done. These days, there are so many so-called translation services that know next to nothing about quality translation. They simply translate subtitles as written without taking the time to understand the nuances behind every expression. If you make the mistake of hiring the wrong translator for your video, you have yourself to blame.

In this article, we want to reveal some of the characteristics of a good video subtitle translator so you don’t hire the wrong one.

Video translation is more than understanding two languages

One mistake many people make is to assume that anyone who speaks and writes two different languages can be a good translator, but that is not the case. A good translator understands both languages as a basic requirement. Still, he or she also understands the rules of grammar and how to convey the exact messages, even if they have to use different words or expressions.

Let’s look at some characteristics of a good video subtitle translator.

A native speaker of the target language

A good video subtitle translator has to be a native speaker of the subtitle language that will appeal to the audience. Fluent in the target language will help them do the subtitling in a flow that will come across as natural to the audience. This boils down to experience and knowledge of which expressions are appropriate and which aren’t. Their deep knowledge of the language will help them connect with the audience much better than a translator who is not a native speaker.

A passionate worker

A good video subtitle translator is passionate about what they do. Although they do the job for a living, they still derive professional satisfaction. This is what keeps them interested from start to finish. Every text is critically analyzed to gain understanding and rewritten in a form the target audience will understand. The original meaning of the subtitles will not be lost at any point in the video.

Extensive Vocabulary

A good translator is not limited in their use of vocabulary. This is a notable characteristic to be aware of and can be traced to their understanding of the language in the first place. If they have a limited vocabulary, the subtitles will seem forced and be filled with repetitive text, which will bore the audience. But with a limitless depth of vocabulary, they can chop and change them without diluting or changing the message.

Experience

The best video subtitle translator is one with experience. Experience does not have to be about having a degree in the field but experience on the job. After working on dozens and hundreds of projects, they know how to handle a new video. Experienced translators understand that every video is unique and should be treated. However, they can always draw from their wealth of experience to handle even the most difficult tasks and see to their conclusion.

Extra Resources

Very good translators don’t rely on their knowledge alone but draw ideas from dictionaries, reference guides, and other translators, including the cultural idioms of the target audience. This makes for a rich video subtitle that will increase the market value of your video.

Good Grammar/No Mistakes

Show me a poor translator, and I will show you a video riddled with the use of poor grammar and spelling errors from start to finish. For a translation work to be effective, it has to be error-free and easy for the audience to understand. Audiences have limited attention spans and will downgrade a video with many spelling mistakes and bad grammar. If you hire an experienced and qualified translator, you won’t have to deal with that. Their attention to detail is pristine.

If you are looking for a good video subtitle translator for your videos, look no further than Circle Translations. We have highly qualified and experienced translators for different types of videos. We handle promotional and conventional video translations. Our subtitles will engage your audience and convey your messages as intended, and none of the messages will be lost in transit. Contact us today and let our expert do your video subtitling for a fraction of a fee.