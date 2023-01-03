CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core mobile processors

Intel has announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family at Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2023. The new processor family consists of U-, P-, and H-series variants, with Intel Core i9-13980HX being “the first 24-core processor for a laptop.” The company’s new processor family is designed to meet the needs of various users, including gamers, creators, and anyone looking for high performance on the go.

While the H-Series processors are set to “push the computing possibilities for gamers and creators,” the Core P-series and U-series mobile processors are designed for those who want high performance in sleek, thin systems. The H-Series has up to 5.6GHz turbo frequency, which as per Intel, is the highest clock speed available for the laptop market.

While the H-Series is branded as the 24-core processor, the U- and P-Series feature up to 14 cores, consisting of 6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores, and the enhanced Intel Thread Director. The new 13th Gen mobile processor family will support up to 128 GB of DDR5 or DDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities. Intel also says that Intel Evo-branded laptops built on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will have longer “real world” battery life.

Moreover, select designs of the new processor family will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU), which Intel co-engineered with Microsoft for AI-heavy tasks. “Intel co-engineered this with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio effects so that AI heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking,” Microsoft explained in its official blog post.

Aside from U-, P-, and H-series variants, Intel has also announced a new N-series processor family, which is designed for educators and students, entry-level computing, and IoT edge native applications. The N-series processor family, going forward, will place the company’s Pentium and Celeron chipsets.

Intel says that more than 300 unique designs based on H-, P- and U-Series are expected this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung, and others. Also, laptop makers such as Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Asus will ship more than 50 designs based on N-Series chipsets this year.