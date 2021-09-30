A week ago OnLeaks posted detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the stand-out feature being a completely new design of the camera module.

The P-shaped design has cameras many to doubt the veracity of the leaks. Now a case manufacturer appears to support the general shape of the module.

Breaking?Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S22 series protective case . We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P”or “11” , and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

As Ice Universe notes, the design of the case does not preclude the module being 11 rather than P shaped, but there seems to be increasing momentum behind the P design.

The hump is said to housed an improved camera module, including a new periscope zoom camera.

The screen is believed to be 6.8 inches with a high refresh rate and the device is expected to be 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and has a thickness of 10.5mm if you include the unique P-shaped camera bump.

Samsung traditionally releases their S-line in January, so we should see a lot more about the device soon.