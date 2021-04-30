To celebrate the arrival of Spring you can download a new set of free Windows 10 themes to the Microsoft Store.

Titled Forest Camo Special Edition, the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Complete the look on your Windows PC with the exclusive theme pack, featuring images that come to life on your desktop and coordinate perfectly with your special edition Microsoft Bluetooth® Mouse.

Gallery

In case you are where it has not warmed up yet, Microsoft has another version for you.

Titled Arctic Camo Special Edition, the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Complete the look of your Windows PC with this exclusive theme package with images perfectly coordinated with your Microsoft Bluetooth® Special Edition Mouse.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

Find the collection in the Microsoft Store here.

Via WalkingCat, Alumia