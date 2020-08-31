Camera quality is one of the main decision points these days when it comes to purchasing a smartphone, and it remains an intense area of competition between smartphone OEMs.

The latest flagship camera phone on the block is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and YouTube channel Max Text has put it to the test against high profile competitors, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and also the Google Pixel 4a, a cheap handset which nevertheless has a reputation for Google’s AI-focussed camera optimisations.

Their test was not based on pixel peeping, but on what consumers will generally find most appealing.

Check out the video below, and let us know your opinion on the outcome in the comments:

For a more detailed a nuanced (but much longer) camera comparison, check out SuperSaf’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max video below: