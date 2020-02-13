Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale mode is no secret, despite the mode’s name, release date, features and more being unconfirmed. However, one of those details may have sneakily slipped through the fingers of developer Infinity Ward as glitches revealed the name Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players of the newly updated version of Modern Warfare have been able to glitch their way through the recently added Classified menu.

The Warzone menu itself allows players to do numerous activities when the mode goes live. Players will be able to run a training course, host a squad for teams and matchmake into a random squad: sounds like a Battle Royale mode to me.

Intriguingly, Call of Duty: Warzone will also feature a new type of equipment: Drop Kits. While there’s not much information on what these do, they can be modified from the menu. Perhaps you can earn a care package with pre-selected items?

Call of Duty: Warzone was also recently leaked through an accidentally released promotional image which was promptly deleted. Thankfully, the internet’s preservation saw the image resurface on a website called Daily Sports. There’s soldiers and a helicopter on it: sounds like a Battle Royale mode to me.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently in its second season of free post-launch content; it’s been an impressive journey. With the launch of Season 2 two days ago – complete with a 68GB download – players are far from starved for new CoD content.

Source: Reddit (via VG24/7)