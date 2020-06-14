Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s 3rd-Gen Surface Laptop and it’s also the first Surface Laptop to get the USB Type-C port. Laptop 3 is also repairable and gives you the choice to increase your SSD capacity. Apart from these factors, the fact that Laptop 3 inherited the greatness of its previous generations makes it all the more attractive for consumers.

What makes the Surface Laptop 3 even more attractive is the fact that it’s now available at a discounted price at Amazon. You can save as much as $274 on the purchase of Laptop 3.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD is now available at $1,025, down from $1,299. And the i7 variant with 16GB memory and 1TB SSD is down to $2,090(was $2,399).

Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:

Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.

Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.

With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.

The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.

Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

If you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy the Surface Laptop 3 right now. You can buy the Laptop 3 at a discounted price here from Amazon.