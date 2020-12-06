Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. The S20 is this year’s one of the best smartphones and it also has support for 5G networks.

Samsung Galaxy S20(128GB variant) smartphone is available for just $663, down from its original price point of $999. The discounted price is available only for the unlocked model of the phone in the Cloud Blue color variant. If you want to cash in on this mouth-watering deal, you should buy the smartphone right now as the S20 could go out of stock very quickly.

Features

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity

Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed

Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20 series.

All-Day Battery: Its intelligent battery uses an algorithm to learn from how you live to optimize power and take you through a day or more of work and life without ever giving out on you

Massive Storage: Generous storage out of the box and expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you; Memory card sold separately

You can buy the Galaxy S20 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

