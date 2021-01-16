OnePlus 7T 8GB/128GB is now available at a discounted price. It is now available at $350, down from its original price point of $600. So you’re looking to buy a flagship-tier smartphone at a reasonable price, the 7T could be the one that you’re looking for.

OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Talking about the cameras, we’re talking about a triple camera set-up that consists of a 48MP wide lens for hi-res images, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom for long-range photos, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 117° field of view. The smartphone features a large 6.55″ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Other specs include dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, support for HDR10+, 16MP selfie camera. You can buy the OnePlus 7T at a discounted price from here.

If you want to purchase the OnePlus 7T at a discounted price, you should make the purchase right now as this will offer will be valid for a limited period of time.

