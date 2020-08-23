If you prefer e-books over paperbacks or spend a significant amount of time reading e-books, Amazon’s Kindle is what you should consider buying. It’s wireless and that means you can access the store without having to connect the device to a PC. You can buy a book or subscribe to an electronic version of a newspaper on Amazon and download it directly to the Kindle. In a nutshell, the device is designed as a dedicated e-reader.

Useful features that make reading e-books comfortable is not the only thing that makes you want the device, the pricing is something that we all consider while purchasing anything and the good news is that Amazon is offering a handsome discount on the Kindle Paperwhite(2018 model) which makes it easier for you to purchase the Amazon’s e-reader. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite(2018 model) is now available at $99.99, down from $129.99.

Kindle Paperwhite features

Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less.

You can buy Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite at a discounted price if you buy it right now from Amazon, so to cash in on the deal, you should hurry up as the deal is available for a limited period of time.