Brydge announces standalone precision trackpad for Windows PCs

by Pradeep

 

trackpad for windows

Accessory maker Brydge has recently announced W-Touch, a wireless standalone trackpad for Windows PCs and laptops. Featuring a massive touch area of 140 mm x 84 mm, the W-Touch brings Apple Magic Trackpad-like experience for Windows. The W-Touch also supports multi-finger gestures.

Whether you’re a creative genius or a productivity machine, the W-Touch brings every feature of a laptop touchpad to your desktop.

Highlights of W-Touch:

  • Precision Touchpad
  • Aluminum Body
  • Bluetooth 4.2 Connectivity
  • Up to 1-Month Battery Life

You can pre-order it here for $99 and it will be shipping in September.

via: The Verge

