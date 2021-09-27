Brydge, who makes hard keyboards for the iPad, has announced the Brydge SP+, a Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for the Surface Pro 8.

Unlike any other keyboard on the market, the Brydge SP+ transforms the Surface Pro 8 into the ultimate laptop by removing the dependency on a kickstand, allowing the user to have a full laptop-like experience.

The Brydge SP+ offers 0-180° Viewing Angles, Precision Touchpad support, Adjustable Backlit Keys and up to 6 months battery life.

Technical Specifications:

Thickness: 0.77 in (19.5 mm)

Weight: 1.5 lb (678 g)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Color: Platinum or Black

180-degree viewing angles

Backlit, tactile keys with varying brightness levels

Starting at $139.99 MSRP, and available at www.brydgekeyboards.com, the Brydge SP+ is available for pre-order now, with the accessory set to ship on the 4th of October.

