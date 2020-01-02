Accessory maker Brydge have been making 3rd party tablet keyboards for some years now, and today the company has announced 3 more type-cover style keyboards for the Surface Go, Surface Pro X and Surface Pro.

The Brydge 12.3 Pro is designed for the Surface Pro and offers 160-degree tilt angle without the kickstand, backlit keys and 3-month battery life and retails for around $150.

The Brydge 10.0 Go is designed for the Surface Go while the Brydge Pro X keyboard will serve the Surface Pro X ARM-based tablet.

Both of the later keyboards will hit the market in Q2 2020 while the Brydge 12.3 Pro is already on sale.

Via Engadget