Breakout rooms now available today in Microsoft Teams

The much-awaited Breakout rooms feature is now available in Microsoft Teams. Breakout rooms allow organizers to divide the meeting into sub-groups to facilitate discussions and brainstorming sessions. For GCC customers, Breakout rooms feature will be available this week. The meeting organizer can create up to 50 breakout rooms. Also, meeting organizer can automatically or manually assign participants into different rooms.

Who can start a breakout room?

Only the meeting organizer can start breakout rooms.

How can I use breakout rooms?

The meeting organizer can start a breakout room on the desktop client only.

Participants can join a breakout room from desktop, web or mobile. Microsoft Teams Rooms do not have breakout room capabilities yet.

Participants logged in from multiple devices will have all end points join the same breakout room.

Source: Microsoft